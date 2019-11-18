Nov. 18: What you need to know

4 dead, 6 wounded after shooting rampage at Calif. football watch party
November 18, 2019



Weather Headlines

A cold front stretching from Iowa to Oklahoma could bring in a few sprinkles or light rain to Region 8 as it moves through tonight.

An upper ridge will follow, bringing much warmer temperatures in the coming days.

By Wednesday we could see highs in the mid- to upper-60s.

Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.



News Headlines

"You know just being from such a small town, going to the big stage in LA, it's a really huge leap but, I'm taking a leap of faith," said Byrd. "It's been an amazing experience that I wouldn't trade for the world." (Source: NBC's The Voice)

There are quite a few new “Byrd Watchers,” rooting for Marybeth Byrd as she continues her quest to win the Voice.

A Craighead County man’s body has been sent to the state crime lab after he died following an altercation with a police officer.

Four A-State alumni were honored this past weekend for their service to America.

A Greene County woman died and another was injured Sunday in a single-vehicle crash.

Four people were killed and six more wounded when “unknown suspects” sneaked into a backyard filled with people at a party in central California and fired into the crowd, police said.

Destiny Quinn will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o'clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.

