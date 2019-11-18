Nov. 18: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
A cold front stretching from Iowa to Oklahoma could bring in a few sprinkles or light rain to Region 8 as it moves through tonight.
An upper ridge will follow, bringing much warmer temperatures in the coming days.
By Wednesday we could see highs in the mid- to upper-60s.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
There are quite a few new “Byrd Watchers,” rooting for Marybeth Byrd as she continues her quest to win the Voice.
A Craighead County man’s body has been sent to the state crime lab after he died following an altercation with a police officer.
Four A-State alumni were honored this past weekend for their service to America.
A Greene County woman died and another was injured Sunday in a single-vehicle crash.
Four people were killed and six more wounded when “unknown suspects” sneaked into a backyard filled with people at a party in central California and fired into the crowd, police said.
Destiny Quinn will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.