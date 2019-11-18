Johnson Avenue reopens after two-vehicle crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are reopening lanes on Johnson Avenue after two medical helicopters were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash.
The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of East Johnson Avenue (Highway 49) and Clinton School Road, better known as the Farville Curve area.
As of noon, one helicopter had landed and the second was en route.
A desk sergeant said two cars were involved.
As of 12:45 p.m., all lanes of Johnson Avenue had reopened.
Region 8 News will update this story as more details become available.
