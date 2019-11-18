Johnson Avenue reopens after two-vehicle crash

Johnson Avenue reopens after two-vehicle crash
(Source: Jonesboro Police Department via Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | November 18, 2019 at 11:44 AM CST - Updated November 18 at 12:46 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are reopening lanes on Johnson Avenue after two medical helicopters were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash.

Jonesboro police shut down East Johnson Avenue to land two air ambulances following a crash in the Farville Curve area.
Jonesboro police shut down East Johnson Avenue to land two air ambulances following a crash in the Farville Curve area. (Source: KAIT-TV)

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of East Johnson Avenue (Highway 49) and Clinton School Road, better known as the Farville Curve area.

Jonesboro police have shut down Johnson Avenue to land two medical helicopters called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash.
Jonesboro police have shut down Johnson Avenue to land two medical helicopters called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash. (Source: Google Maps)

As of noon, one helicopter had landed and the second was en route.

A desk sergeant said two cars were involved.

Jonesboro police shut down East Johnson Avenue to land two air ambulances following a crash in the Farville Curve area.
Jonesboro police shut down East Johnson Avenue to land two air ambulances following a crash in the Farville Curve area. (Source: KAIT-TV)

As of 12:45 p.m., all lanes of Johnson Avenue had reopened.

Region 8 News will update this story as more details become available.

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.