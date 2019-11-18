87-year-old Sam’s shopper kicked, thrown from wheelchair

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An 87-year-old Jonesboro man told police he has no idea who kicked him and then threw him from his wheelchair.
The incident happened just before 1 p.m. Saturday at Sam’s Club, 2405 S. Caraway.
A witness told Officer Scott Byrd she was near the bathrooms when she saw the suspect, described as an elderly white male, kick the victim.
The suspect then pulled the victim from his wheelchair and threw him onto the ground before walking away.
The store’s surveillance video corroborated the witness’s account, Byrd said in his incident report.
The officer questioned the victim and his wife, but they both said they did not know the suspect.
The victim told Byrd he was “fine” and not hurt.
Region 8 News has requested a photo of the suspect from the Jonesboro Police Department and will add it to this story when it becomes available.
