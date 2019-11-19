ArDOT seeking public input on Hwy. 69 widening project

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Before the first orange barrel is put out, the Arkansas Department of Transportation wants to hear feedback from citizens on a proposed highway widening project.
ArDOT will hold a public input meeting from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the First Baptist Church, 1301 AR-69 in Trumann.
Residents will have an opportunity to review and discuss plans to widen State Highway 69 between Interstate 555 and State Highway 463.
The meeting will follow an open house format.
