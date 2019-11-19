Arkansas State sophomore Timber Terrell on All-SBC Volleyball Team

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
Call it a comeback.
In her first year back after an injury-shortened season along with a positional switch from the middle to the right side, Arkansas State volleyball’s Timber Terrell has earned Second Team All-Sun Belt Conference honors, the league office announced Tuesday morning.
The redshirt sophomore has played a pivotal role for the Red Wolves en route to the squad clinching a spot in the conference tournament, ranking second on the team in kills (270) and third on the team in blocks (72) and kills per set (2.55).
Terrell’s honor marks the sixth straight season A-State has had at least one player receive all-Sun Belt laurels and the 29th in the last 30 seasons. The Wheeling, Illinois, native is now the 32nd Arkansas State volleyball player to be named All-Sun Belt Conference.
The Red Wolves’ season continues Thursday in the first round of the 2019 Sun Belt Conference Tournament, where they will face fifth-seeded Louisiana for the third time this season. First serve at Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas, is slated for 5 p.m. CT with the match being broadcasted live on ESPN+.
