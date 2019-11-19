Austin Reaves with 18 points as Oklahoma beats William & Mary

The Tribe (4-1), led by Nathan Knight's 30 points, kept the Sooners on their heels for much of the night. William & Mary led the from the opening tip and only were caught in the final minutes. Knight dominated inside, making 13-of-18 from the floor while pulling down eight rebounds. He got considerable support from Andy Van Vliet who finished with a double-double, 16 points and 13 rebounds. "We did a nice job of just going out there and playing," William & Mary coach Dane Fischer said. "We were getting the shots we wanted early and forcing them to take the shots they didn't. I thought our guys had a great start with that and kept an even keel all the way through."