A Better Region 8: A great tradition of giving continues

(KAIT) -We have a great giving tradition in Region 8 and last week was no exception.
Thank you to everyone who donated food or money to help Fill the Food Bank.
One dollar provides around four meals and you donated enough last week to provide over 200,000 meals.
That food and money stay local to help residents in the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas’ 12-county service area.
It fills food pantries in our communities and it fills backpacks for kids.
It also fills plates for senior care programs.
Unfortunately, those 202,000 meals will not last very long.
The local food bank estimates they will serve that many meals in less than two weeks.
The need here is great, with Region 8 having one of the highest food insecurity percentages in the country.
There are likely many of us facing a decision tonight to feed our kids or pay bills or pay for prescriptions or eat.
If you donated, again, thank you. The need is great, but together we can do great things to make this a better Region 8.
