Bono man found guilty in four-month-old’s death

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Bono man convicted in the murder of his four-month-old son will serve 18 years in prison for his death.
Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington said in a news release that Seth Bradley Smith, 27, of Bono was convicted of second-degree murder Monday.
The news release said the baby was taken to St. Bernards Medical Center after first responders were called to the home due to the baby having difficulty to breathe on Oct. 3, 2017.
Efforts to revive the infant failed and he was pronounced dead.
An autopsy showed traumatic brain injuries, contusions, and intramuscular hemorrhage.
A Craighead County Circuit Court jury found Smith guilty after three hours of deliberation and Circuit Judge Randy Philhours sentenced him to 18 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction.
“I am pleased that we were able to give a voice to the voiceless and provide justice to an innocent child,” Ellington said. “I appreciate the hard work of Investigator Richardson and the Craighead County Sheriff’s Department for the time spent investigating this matter, as well as Deputy Prosecutors Charlene Davidson and Tiarra Tanner for the many hours they devoted to this case.”
