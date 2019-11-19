Columbine shooting survivor speaks to students at Wynne High School

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s been 20 years since 13 students were killed in the Columbine High School shooting in Colorado.
On Monday, one of the survivors spoke to Wynne High School students about making a positive chain reaction in the midst of the negative chain reaction of recent school shootings.
Craig Scott was in the library at the time of the shooting in 1999, where his sister and two friends were killed.
He spoke to students about showing compassion to each other.
This comes after the students recently finished a book of their choice through the school’s reading enrichment program called “She Said Yes”, featuring the life of one of the shooting victims, Cassie Bernall.
One student said the speech from Scott and the book has changed her insight on how to treat others.
“I’m a very outgoing person, but I wasn’t outgoing enough to just go up to strangers and have a full conversation and ask how they’re doing. Now, I feel like I can do that," said 9th grader Emma Watson.
Craig Scott said he hopes and plans to come back to Wynne High School to start a student organization in honor of his sister.
