Corning students build garden boxes to benefit community

CORNING, Ark. (KAIT) - Board by board, Corning High School students are building garden boxes to be placed throughout Corning.
The school’s FFA Chapter is working with Growing Corning Together to build nine garden boxes.
These raised beds will allow disabled citizens access to the free vegetables that will grow in the boxes in the spring.
Student Mallory Landreth said their FFA Chapter is trying to make a difference.
“People need to realize that we make a difference in this community,” Landreth said. “We want to be better. We want to show this community that we actually care.”
None of this could have been done without a $3,600 lumber donation from Lowe’s in Paragould.
Growing Corning Together plans to place these boxes at the preschool, housing areas, and the Corning Therapy & Living Center.
The Corning FFA Chapter plans to continue helping with the garden boxes by helping with gardening and harvest.
