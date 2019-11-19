Free community dinner set for ‘the hungry, the homeless, and the lonely’

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Know anyone in need of a free Thanksgiving meal?
Volunteers from around Jonesboro will gather Thursday, Nov. 28, for the annual community Thanksgiving meal.
They will begin serving turkey and dressing, mashed potatoes, and pie beginning at 11 a.m. at St. Bernards Auditorium, 505 E. Washington.
Home delivery is available by calling 932-7479 before noon Wednesday, Nov. 27. On Thanksgiving Day, call 336-0555 between 8 and 10 a.m.
Meals will only be delivered to those living within the city limits.
Those wishing to volunteer to serve, deliver to shut-ins, or prepare desserts should report at 9:30 a.m.
Other community meals planned around Region 8:
- Jonesboro: Temple Baptist Church, 2834 Race St., will hold a free chili dinner at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24. Anyone in need of a Thanksgiving meal will also receive a 10-12 pound turkey and a bag full of everything needed to cook a delicious dinner. The public is invited.
- Jonesboro: BP Fabrication, LLC will host a free community meal from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at South Caraway Baptist Church, 3707 S Caraway Rd. Deliveries are available to those who cannot attend. For more information, contact Cameron Kirksey at 926-5005 or at cameron@bpfab.us.
- Rector: Mayor Teresa Roofe invites all citizens to a free Thanksgiving dinner at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at the community center, 740 E 9th St.
Is your community or church hosting a free Thanksgiving dinner? If so, send the details to news@kait8.com and we will add it to this story.
