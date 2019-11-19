IRONMAN 70.3 race coming to the Bluff City October 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The IRONMAN Group was in Memphis Tuesday to announce that next year’s competition will take place in Shelby Farms Park on Oct. 3, 2020.
IRONMAN along with city leaders gathered in Shelby Farms Park for the announcement. The organization also mentioned St. Jude as their partner for the event.
The IRONMAN website says the 2020 race will be an inaugural event with activities for competitors and those not racing -- paddle boarding, horseback riding and playground fun to name a few.
Last week, IRONMAN Triathlon tweeted a cryptic message saying anything is possible.
Memphis was one of four finalists for an IRONMAN Triathlon earlier this year, but the event went to Tulsa, Oklahoma instead.
Those who wish to participate in next year’s race can register online beginning Dec. 10.
