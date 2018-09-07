More Nice Weather Wednesday

What a great day of Arkansas weather! Highs made it into the mid-60s this afternoon with a few 70s mixed in. We were sunny after yesterday’s clouds and a bit breezy too. 60s stick around for a few more days, but it’s the sun replaced by clouds and rain. Tonight, we’ll be clear with temperatures dropping to the 40s. Clouds increase throughout Wednesday with most of the rain holding off until Thursday after midnight. Lighter rain will move through Thursday morning with the heaviest rain coming overnight Thursday into Friday morning. 1-2″ of rain is possible for most, some could see a little more. We’ll be dry for the weekend and turn colder.