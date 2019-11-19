Nov. 19: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Our warming trend continues today with high pressure nosing in from the northwest.
It’ll be a nice, breezy day across Region 8 with highs in the low 60s.
Some fog may develop late tonight under clear skies and lows in the low 40s.
Mid 60s return Wednesday but our weather turns unsettled on Thursday.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
Serving their community is a family affair for one group of Region 8 nurses.
A Bono man will spend 18 years in prison for the shaking death of his 4-month-old baby.
The USGS recorded another small earthquake early Tuesday morning in Region 8.
A group of Region 8 students are making a difference, and feeding their community, one garden box at a time.
Destiny Quinn will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.