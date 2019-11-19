Partnership gives nursing students a new location to learn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A major partnership between a college and a hospital will open doors for many students.
Arkansas Methodist Medical Center and Black River Technical College have joined forces to provide a second location for their Registered Nursing program.
Between both locations, 48 students can enroll in the nursing program. Twenty-four of which can be located at the AMMC.
A traditional, in-class setting will be provided at the AMMC location as well as video conferencing.
Chief Nursing Officer Lana Williams with AMMC said this program is going to greatly benefit Paragould.
“This program is very vital to our community and it is our goal of Arkansas Methodist Medical Center to provide excellent health care to the community,” Williams said.
The Arkansas State Board of Nursing must give one final approval on Jan. 9 for advising to begin at AMMC.
After that, students can begin registering for the program which is set to begin in Aug. 2020.
There are also scholarships available for the program. To learn more, call 870-239-7000.
