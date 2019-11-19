Valley View volleyball coach Margie McGee named AVCA National High School Co-Coach of the Year

Press Release from the American Volleyball Coaches Association
The American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) is proud to announce that Margie McGee, head girls volleyball coach at Valley View High School in Jonesboro, Ark., and Ann Schilling, head girls volleyball coach at Bayside Academy in Daphne, Ala., have been selected the 2019 USMC/AVCA National High School Co-Coaches of the Year.
The AVCA will formally present the National High School Coach of the Year awards to McGee and Schilling at the 2019 Jostens Coaches Honors Luncheon in Pittsburgh, Pa. on Thursday, December 19th. The luncheon is held in conjunction with the 2019 AVCA Convention.
As a result of winning USMC/AVCA National Coach of the Year honors, the two coaches will lead the two teams that make up the Under Armour All-America Match. This year, it will be played in Orlando, Fla. in association with the Under Armour All-America Football game.
MARGIE MCGEE, VALLEY VIEW HIGH SCHOOL (JONESBORO, AR)
• This is her 20th season leading the Blazers (career record of 609-114-2)
• In 2019, they went 40-2 with a perfect 16-0 conference record
• Won the 4A State Volleyball Championship on November 2 (fifth consecutive State Title)
• Started the season on a 24-match winning streak
• McGee has won a combined 14 State Championships ranging from 3A to 5A
• Sit at No. 2 in the MaxPreps Arkansas State Rankings
