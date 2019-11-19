Williams Baptist beat Crowley’s Ridge for fourth straight victory

Press Release from Williams Baptist University Athletics
Date: November 18, 2019
Score: Williams Baptist University 83 vs. Crowley’s Ridge College 52
Records: WBU (4-0) vs. CRC (2-5)
Location: Paragould, Ark.
_____________
Quick Recap:
The Williams Baptist University women’s basketball team improved to 4-0 with a blowout victory over Crowley’s Ridge College on Monday night. The Lady Eagles have now won ten in a row against CRC after beating them 83-52 in Paragould. The win gets Williams off to its best start since 2015-16 when they started 8-0.
________________
Game Flow:
It was all WBU early as they outscored the Lady Pioneers 27-13 in the first quarter and 27-12 in the second frame to take a 54-25 lead at the break. The Lady Eagles forced 20 turnovers in the first half while holding CRC to 8-of-26 shooting from the floor. Williams held on the rest of the way, claiming the 31 point victory in the final non-conference game before American Midwest Conference play begins on Thursday.
_________________________
Inside the Box Score:
For the game, WBU shot 44 percent from the floor, while holding CRC to 28 percent. Williams assisted on 24 of 30 made shots from the field.
The Lady Eagles defense forced 30 turnovers, turning them into 25 points. The team finished with 17 steals and six blocks for the night.
They also dominated the glass, outrebounding Crowley’s 51-to-40 in the game.
WBU’s bench doubled the Lady Pioneers point total, finishing with 32 compared to just 16 for CRC.
Individually, the Lady Eagles had four girls reach double figures in scoring. Taylor Freeman and Tia Brazell continued to provide the spark with 14 points each. Freeman dished out seven assists, while Brazell contributed with six.
Tasia Bland reached double digits in points with 11 on 5-of-6 shooting from the floor. Meanwhile, Teara Walker came off-the-bench to score 10. She also grabbed seven rebounds in the game, while blocking three shots.
Allegra Melton came off-the-bench to lead the team with 12 rebounds. She also chipped in with five points.
___________________
Next Up:
The team begins AMC play on Thursday at home against Park University. The game is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.
You can keep up with all WBU athletics at www.wbueagles.com.
