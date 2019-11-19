Williams Baptist beat Crowley’s Ridge for fourth straight victory

It was all WBU early as they outscored the Lady Pioneers 27-13 in the first quarter and 27-12 in the second frame to take a 54-25 lead at the break. The Lady Eagles forced 20 turnovers in the first half while holding CRC to 8-of-26 shooting from the floor. Williams held on the rest of the way, claiming the 31 point victory in the final non-conference game before American Midwest Conference play begins on Thursday.