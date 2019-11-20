Affidavit: woman admits to shooting at “a cheater”

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A fight over an affair and a trip to a local bar ended with a gunshot and a woman in handcuffs.
“I just shot a cheater,” 35-year-old Christie Michelle Tate told investigators.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Tate faces a felony charge of aggravated assault.
Officers were called to a home on the 400-block of E. Chestnut Street in Batesville early Monday morning.
A man told police that Tate started arguing with him over a past affair after he returned home from a bar.
The man said at one point Tate locked his vehicle and threw his phone on top of the house.
As the pair continued arguing, the man said Tate pulled out a handgun and pointed it at him. The pair began to struggle as he tried to get the gun from Tate.
“During the struggle, Tate pulled the trigger causing the firearm to discharge,” the affidavit stated. “The bullet missed [the victim] and struck the ceiling above the nightstand.”
As officers approached the home on East Chestnut, Tate came out of the house and walked down the driveway toward the street waving her arms and yelled, “I’m the shooter, don’t shoot, I’m unarmed!”
Tate was arrested shortly after. As an Investigator approached them Tate reportedly stated, “I just shot a cheater.” The victim wasn’t shot, however, since the bullet missed him.
A judge set Tate’s bond at $75,000.
