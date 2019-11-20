Arkansas State men’s basketball has Wednesday road matchup at Colorado State

Three players have combined for four double-doubles this season. Four players combined for a total of eight double-doubles last season. J.J. Matthews dished out seven assists against Idaho, the most for a post player since at least the 2010-11 season. A-State is 4-0 this season and is 26-4 under head coach Mike Balado, when scoring 65 points before its opponent. The Red Wolves have 20 or more assists in three games this season, a feat accomplished 11 times in a 282 game span (since 2010-11 opener).