Arkansas State men’s basketball has Wednesday road matchup at Colorado State

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
The Red Wolves hit the road to Colorado State for an 8:00 p.m. (CT) game Wednesday in Fort Collins, Colorado. The game can be watched on the Mountain West Network and the broadcast can be heard on the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network from Learfield/IMG College and flagship station 107.9 KFIN.
The 2019-20 campaign marks the program’s 92nd season with the Red Wolves amassing a 1,211-1,168 all-time record (.509) dating back to the inaugural 1926-27 season. A-State swept the Red Wolves Classic, the first in-season tournament hosted by A-State since the 1993-94 Runnin’ Joe Classic, and improved to a perfect 15-0 in in-season tournament games played at First National Bank Arena.
Three players have combined for four double-doubles this season. Four players combined for a total of eight double-doubles last season. J.J. Matthews dished out seven assists against Idaho, the most for a post player since at least the 2010-11 season. A-State is 4-0 this season and is 26-4 under head coach Mike Balado, when scoring 65 points before its opponent. The Red Wolves have 20 or more assists in three games this season, a feat accomplished 11 times in a 282 game span (since 2010-11 opener).
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.