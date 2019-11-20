Bumper crop for Mississippi County pecan grower

LEACHVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The rain has caused delays for farmers harvesting their crops, but there’s one crop that growers are saying benefitted from the rain.
Pecans have loaded trees in Leon Swihart’s orchard after years of poor crops.
Swihart said the rain the trees have received this year made the difference.
His orchard has about 500 pecan trees on 60 acres. This year, he’s calling it a bumper crop, which means some trees are doing so well that each has grown up to 200 pounds of pecans each.
Swihart said pecan farmers are now needing their crops picked.
“While the quality is good and pecans are plentiful, go to your neighboring orchards,” Swihart said. “Help these farmers get rid of all of these pecans we’ve got this year because we’ve all got a good crop, finally.”
He did warn that pecans are temperamental and unpredictable.
Some farmers allow people to pick their own or buy a bag of pecans.
Swihart’s Orchard offers both. They’re open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information, call 870-539-6991.
