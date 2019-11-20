FFN Playoffs Week 2 Preview: Westside

By Chris Hudgison | November 19, 2019 at 6:54 PM CST - Updated November 19 at 6:54 PM

Friday marks another playoff edition of Football Friday Night. We’ll have highlights of several postseason games around Arkansas.

Westside enjoyed a first round bye after capturing their first conference title in program history. The 4A-3 champs will host Hamburg, the Warriors are now targeting their first ever playoff win. It’s one of 12 highlights we’ll bring your way Friday on FFN. It airs at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.

Football Friday Night (11/22/19)

4A 2nd Round: Hamburg at Westside

6A Quarterfinals: Jonesboro at Benton

6A Quarterfinals: Pine Bluff at Searcy

6A Quarterfinals: Lake Hamilton at West Memphis

5A Quarterfinals: Wynne at Little Rock Christian

4A 2nd Round: Pocahontas at Shiloh Christian

3A 2nd Round: Greenland at Osceola

3A 2nd Round: Newport at Harding Academy

3A 2nd Round: Hoxie at Booneville

3A 2nd Round: Melbourne at Glen Rose

2A 2nd Round: Parkers Chapel at Salem

2A 2nd Round: Earle at Hazen

