Five teachers win $500 to enhance classrooms

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Several Region 8 teachers won $500 awards from Arvest Bank to use in their classrooms.
Arvest Bank announced Austin Chlapecka and Angela Duncan from Brookland High School, Angel Harrison from Brookland Middle School, Wesley Ann Thomas from Gosnell Elementary and Laci Black from Jonesboro Kindergarten Center won $500 awards.
Arvest said a total of 131 awards, totaling $65,500, are being given this year.
The teachers will use their awards to enhance the learning experience in their classrooms.
The Arvest initiative to honor educators was launched on Oct. 7. Nominations were accepted via the Arvest Bank Facebook page.
“We are extremely grateful to these teachers, and all educators, for their dedication to our children and for working to ensure they are prepared for college and future careers,” said Kevin Hufstedler, market president of Arvest Bank in Northeast Arkansas. “Teachers also face the challenge to inspire, encourage and mentor students, so it is our hope that these gifts will be beneficial toward their work in the classroom.”
