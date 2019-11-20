Hunter Biden: You are the father, court records allege

“That Baby Doe’s paternal grandfather, Joe Biden, is seeking the nomination of the Democratic Party for President of the United States of America (he has already filed for the March 2020 Arkansas primary). He is considered by some to be the person most likely to win his party’s nomination and challenge President Trump on the ballot in 2020,” the motion notes. “That members of the Biden family either are protected or eligible to be protected by the United States Secret Service as a direct result of Joe Biden’s political status. That Baby Doe’s paternity could put the child and those close to the child at risk of harm for the same reasons the Biden family is protected by the United States Secret Service.”