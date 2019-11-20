Institute to help health needs, research, policy

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new program at the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine-Arkansas will help provide key opportunities to improve healthcare in the region, officials said Wednesday.
According to a media release, NYITCOM will be creating the Delta Population Health Institute to leverage resources in education, research and policy among other things to address issues dealing with population health.
An official with NYITCOM said the program will help the issue in an immense way.
Officials say population health includes looking at the overall health of people and other factors including education, nutrition and health care systems.
The institute will also work with rural health initiatives, policy labs, a congressional fellowship, the Delta Care-A-Van and house the NYIT Master of Public Health and the Population Health Certificate programs, officials said in the media release.
