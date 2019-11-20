Institute to help health needs, research, policy

A new program at the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine-Arkansas will help provide key opportunities to improve healthcare in the region, officials said Wednesday. (Source: KAIT-TV)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new program at the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine-Arkansas will help provide key opportunities to improve healthcare in the region, officials said Wednesday.

According to a media release, NYITCOM will be creating the Delta Population Health Institute to leverage resources in education, research and policy among other things to address issues dealing with population health.

An official with NYITCOM said the program will help the issue in an immense way.

“Health outcomes in Arkansas and the Delta are among the worst in the country," Dean of NYITCOM-Arkansas Shane Speights, D.O. said. “Among states, Arkansas annually ranks near the bottom in a number of categories, including hypertension, diabetes, obesity and premature death rates. There are numerous factors well beyond the health care system that impact the overall health of our communities, and I’m excited about how the Delta Population Health Institute will bring people together to address those issues and serve as an impetus for change.”

Officials say population health includes looking at the overall health of people and other factors including education, nutrition and health care systems.

The institute will also work with rural health initiatives, policy labs, a congressional fellowship, the Delta Care-A-Van and house the NYIT Master of Public Health and the Population Health Certificate programs, officials said in the media release.

