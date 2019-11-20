Institute to help health needs, research, policy

“Health outcomes in Arkansas and the Delta are among the worst in the country," Dean of NYITCOM-Arkansas Shane Speights, D.O. said. “Among states, Arkansas annually ranks near the bottom in a number of categories, including hypertension, diabetes, obesity and premature death rates. There are numerous factors well beyond the health care system that impact the overall health of our communities, and I’m excited about how the Delta Population Health Institute will bring people together to address those issues and serve as an impetus for change.”