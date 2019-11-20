Jonesboro police investigating homicide

Jonesboro police investigating homicide
Jonesboro police responded to the 600-block of Meadowbrook early Wednesday morning where they found a woman dead of a gunshot wound. (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | November 20, 2019 at 8:51 AM CST - Updated November 20 at 9:37 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are on the scene of a homicide.

Police are investigating a reported homicide in Jonesboro.
Police are investigating a reported homicide in Jonesboro.

Officers were notified shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday regarding a woman found with a gunshot wound in the 600-block of Meadowbrook, located off of Gee Street.

Officers were notified shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday regarding a woman found with a gunshot wound in the 600-block of Meadowbrook.
Officers were notified shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday regarding a woman found with a gunshot wound in the 600-block of Meadowbrook. (Source: Google Maps)

When police arrived, they discovered the woman was deceased.

Sally Smith, public information specialist for the police department, said that there was “not a lot of information at this time” and said detectives were investigating.

She did not say if police are looking for a specific suspect.

Region 8 News has a crew at the scene and will update this story as more details emerge.

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.