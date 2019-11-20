Jonesboro police investigating homicide

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are on the scene of a homicide.
Officers were notified shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday regarding a woman found with a gunshot wound in the 600-block of Meadowbrook, located off of Gee Street.
When police arrived, they discovered the woman was deceased.
Sally Smith, public information specialist for the police department, said that there was “not a lot of information at this time” and said detectives were investigating.
She did not say if police are looking for a specific suspect.
Region 8 News has a crew at the scene and will update this story as more details emerge.
