JPD approved $111k to purchase Skycops

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Tuesday agenda, an emergency clause was set to waive the bids and purchase more Skycops.
On November 5, Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott presented to the city council the benefits of purchasing 10 more Skycops in addition to the 2 that are already up.
The city approved to move about $111,000 from the city’s reserve fund to the police fund to purchase these cameras.
The chief said he’s excited to move forward.
“We’re ready to proceed forward with the purchase of these cameras and get the order in so we can get shipment and get them deployed throughout the city," Elliott said.
The cameras will be deployed throughout the city in “hotspots” for crime. Elliott says the department can not release the exact poles these cameras will be place on, but they have an idea.
“Things could change, the location may change from what I have listed down today to what they may actually be deployed at by the time they get here. They are subject to change. If we deploy a camera in a certain area and that area becomes non-problematic, then we will move the camera to another area,” Elliott said.
The ordinance also included funding for a new dispatch center, 20 video recorders for intersection cameras and monthly costly for the Skycops.
The chief said as of now, there will be an area created, but there will not be a dedicated staff member to watch those cameras. He says this may change in the future.
Elliott added that 20 cameras that are already stationed around the city will now have encoders added to them for accident purposes and criminal activity. The cameras will not have license plates reading capabilities.
The total cost for the entire project is $165,000 dollars.
