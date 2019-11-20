Law enforcement agencies test new restraint device

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Northeast Arkansas law enforcement is eyeing a new restraint tool to possibly add to their waist belt.
The Bola Wrap is a hand-held remote that spits out an 8-foot cord, wrapping around a person’s legs or arms and waists at least three times.
It shoots out at 640 feet per second within a distance of 10 to 25 feet from the subject.
The batman-looking tool helps control active encounters, especially during a mental crisis.
A representative of Wrap Technologies calls the bola-style tool painless and a game-changer.
“Many other tools that law enforcement have rely on pain, but this does not," Wrap Technologies Director of Public Safety Services Rosanne Manghisi said. "That’s why this is a game-changer because it fills that void that we’ve had for so many years. What do we use between de-escalation and our first level of force tool?”
The Bola Wrap is currently used in many major cities like Fort Worth, Texas and Miami, Fla.
Jonesboro police and other Region 8 law enforcement agencies have not confirmed whether they’re going to add this new device to their tool collection or not.
