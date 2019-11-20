Man arrested after woman finds him in house

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man is in trouble with the law after authorities say a woman found him inside her house stealing several items early Tuesday.
Jesse Munoz, 27, Jonesboro was arrested Nov. 19 by Craighead County deputies on suspicion of residential burglary and theft by receiving over $5,000 but less than $25,000.
Deputies went to a home on Craighead 928 after getting a call about the burglary.
The woman saw the man inside the house and asked him what he was doing.
“The resident stated that she asked the suspect what he was doing and he put down the items and told her that he thought he was in a friend’s home,” Craighead County deputies said in a probable cause affidavit. “He then left through the carport door.”
A laptop computer, camera, tablet computer and internet hot spot was taken and Munoz left the scene in a silver Maxima, authorities said.
Deputies later pulled over the vehicle near Schug Town.
Police believe Munoz matched the description of the suspect who broke into the house and took the vehicle, which had been reported stolen out of Jonesboro.
A $75,000 bond was set for Munoz by District Judge David Boling.
Munoz will appear in circuit court Dec. 30.
