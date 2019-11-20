Man dies in Tuesday night house fire

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - A man died Tuesday night when fire swept through a Trumann home.
Just after 9 p.m., the Trumann Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire on Summer Boulevard, located just off West Main Street.
Chief Revis Kemper tells Region 8 News that a man, who has not been identified, died in the fire.
The cause and origin of the fire are currently under investigation.
“We’ve sent samples to the State Crime Lab, which is what we do in all house fires,” Kemper said. “It will take a little while to complete the investigation.”
The fire chief said it could take as long as two months or more before they receive the lab’s results.
Region 8 News will continue to track this story and provide updates as they become available.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.