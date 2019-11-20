Mascot search slated for BRTC

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - An area college is asking for your help in selecting a mascot and the deadline to help is quickly approaching.
Officials with Black River Technical College said Wednesday they have started the process to pick a mascot for the college. The college received over 130 student petitions and the college’s student government association voted to adopt and fund the process.
Ideas for the mascot will be accepted until Nov. 30 at midnight and people can submit their ideas here.
A college official said the opportunity for a mascot at BRTC will be historic and will provide the college with key support.
“We are really excited to begin the search for a mascot. A college mascot will help us with our branding and provide something tangible around which the community can support,” BRTC director of marketing Ann Savage said.
After the Nov. 30 deadline, a committee will work to narrow the selections to between three and five choices, officials said in the media release.
Students, faculty and the public will have an opportunity to pick one, with the final selection approved by a committee chaired by BRTC President Dr. Martin Eggensperger.
Officials plan to design and create the logo and costume for the mascot in spring 2020, with the official unveiling the week of Aug. 17-21, 2020.
