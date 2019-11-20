Medical group in Sikeston, Mo. victim of cyber attack

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A computer network for a hospital in Sikeston, Missouri has been hacked.
According to Saint Francis Healthcare System, the computer network at Ferguson Medical Group, LP (FMG) experienced a cyber attack on Sept. 20, 2019.
The attack happened prior to Saint Francis Medical Center acquiring the health care group.
Saint Francis said the attack made medical records for services provided by FMG inaccessible to Saint Francis prior to Jan. 1, 2019.
During this time Saint Francis was asked to pay a ransom to regain access to the medical records.
Saint Francis did not pay the ransom.
The health care provider said it took immediate steps to secure the computer network and contacted federal law enforcement.
Saint Francis said they were able to restore access to some of the medical records through backup files, but were not able to restore all the impacted records.
Experts were unable to restore FMG records between Sept. 20, 2018, and Dec. 31, 2018, as well as any documentation that had been scanned into the FMG system, regardless of date.
Saint Francis said it does not believe any patient information was compromised in the cyber attack, but the health care provider is notifying all impacted individuals who can be identified and located.
Those affected will be receiving letters from Saint Francis.
Saint Francis is advising those affected of precautionary steps they can take to protect themselves, including offering complimentary credit monitoring service.
If individuals affected by the cyber attack have any questions about the incident they can contact a call center at 1-866-611-1186 between 9 a.m. through 9 p.m. Eastern time, Monday through Friday.
Saint Francis said there is no indication that patient information in the attack has been or will be used inappropriately.
Saint Francis serves patients across Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee and Arkansas.
