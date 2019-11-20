NEA HS Scoreboard (11/19/19)

Non-conference hoops continued all over Northeast Arkansas. The Nettleton girls opened the season with a 64-35 victory at Brookland.
NEA HS Basketball Scoreboard (11/19/19)
Nettleton 64, Brookland 35 (Girls)
Blytheville 53, Forrest City 32 (Boys)
West Memphis 75, Parkview 54 (Boys)
Benton 51, Searcy 49 (Boys)
Searcy 39, Benton 33 (Girls)
Hillcrest 61, Bradford 53 (Boys - Screamin Eagles start 9-0)
Manila 73, Crowley’s Ridge Academy 35 (Boys - Lions start 3-0)
Wynne 55, Newport 33 (Girls - Lady Yellowjackets start 2-0 after snapping 92 game losing streak)
Corning 59, Sloan-Hendrix 35 (Girls - Lady Bobcats start 5-0)
Bald Knob 68, White County Central 60 (Boys)
White County Central 55, Bald Knob 44 (Girls)
Mountain View 60, Tuckerman 59 (Girls)
Cedar Ridge 59, Cross County 42 (Girls)
Marked Tree 82, Pangburn 62 (Boys)
Gosnell 59, KIPP Blytheville 22 (Boys)
Gosnell 77, KIPP Blytheville 4 (Girls)
BIC 56, Mammoth Spring 45 (Boys)
Mammoth Spring 59, BIC 31 (Girls)
Ridgefield Christian 51, Riverside 41 (Boys)
Viola 58, Calico Rock 43 (Girls)
