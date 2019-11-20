Nearly 60 pounds of marijuana found during traffic stop

JOINER, Ark. (KAIT) - A traffic stop Tuesday evening uncovered nearly $60,000 worth of marijuana during a search and has a Texas man facing a drug delivery charge.
Rodolfo Gonzalez, 25, of McAllen, Texas was arrested around 8:25 p.m. Nov. 19 by Mississippi County deputies after the traffic stop on Highway 61 south of Joiner.
According to a media release from Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook, Deputy Jonathon Boatman stopped a Dodge Ram pickup truck pulling a U-Haul trailer and later spoke with Gonzalez.
“Mr. Gonzalez advised Deputy Boatman he was headed to Missouri to work on a construction site,” Cook said.
A K-9 dog later walked around the vehicle and alerted on the trailer, Cook said.
Gonzalez was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver.
A $75,000 bond was set Wednesday for Gonzalez by Mississippi County Osceola District Judge Don Betterton. Gonzalez will appear in circuit court Dec. 31.
