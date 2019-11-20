Nearly 60 pounds of marijuana found during traffic stop

Rodolfo Gonzalez, 25, of McAllen, Texas was arrested Nov. 19 after authorities found nearly $60,000 worth of marijuana inside a U-Haul trailer during a traffic stop, according to Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook. (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Office)
JOINER, Ark. (KAIT) - A traffic stop Tuesday evening uncovered nearly $60,000 worth of marijuana during a search and has a Texas man facing a drug delivery charge.

Rodolfo Gonzalez, 25, of McAllen, Texas was arrested around 8:25 p.m. Nov. 19 by Mississippi County deputies after the traffic stop on Highway 61 south of Joiner.

The Mississippi County Sheriff's Office confiscated nearly 60 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop. (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Office)

According to a media release from Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook, Deputy Jonathon Boatman stopped a Dodge Ram pickup truck pulling a U-Haul trailer and later spoke with Gonzalez.

“Mr. Gonzalez advised Deputy Boatman he was headed to Missouri to work on a construction site,” Cook said.

A K-9 dog later walked around the vehicle and alerted on the trailer, Cook said.

Gonzalez was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver.

A $75,000 bond was set Wednesday for Gonzalez by Mississippi County Osceola District Judge Don Betterton. Gonzalez will appear in circuit court Dec. 31.

