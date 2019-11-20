Nov. 20: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
If you liked Tuesday’s weather, then you’ll love today’s forecast.
After a chilly start, we’ll warm quickly into the mid and upper 60s this afternoon.
Look for a few passing clouds today, along with a southeast breeze.
Tonight, clouds increase, and winds pick up with a low near 50.
Rain becomes likely with a pair of storm systems Thursday and Friday.
News Headlines.
The Jonesboro Police Department will have a few more eyes in the sky after gaining the city council’s approval.
Emotions flared at last night’s city council meeting as the debate continued over how to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Three months after fire tore through their building, one Region 8 company is rising from the ashes.
