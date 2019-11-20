Paragould business rebuilds after devastating fire

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s been 90 days since a Paragould business caught fire, displacing workers and putting operations to a halt.
Now, the business is slowly getting back on its feet and the owner is ready to be back at 100% percent operation.
KNL Holdings caught fire Aug. 19 and owner Fred Workman said inspectors told him temperatures reached 1,900 degrees where the fire started.
Officials said the fire was started by two lithium batteries exploding. The batteries powered handheld electric drills that workers left charging over a weekend.
The roof is now being replaced and walls, insulation, and the electrical will be brand new for most of the facility.
Workman said he’s glad no one was injured during the fire but advises others to learn from his business’s loss.
“Watch places where you have a hazard for potential fires,” Workman says. “That’s all you can really do because you can’t really change anything if you’re going to go with a plugin, rechargeable battery. How are you going to know it’s going to blow up and set a fire?”
KNL Holdings is currently at about 75% in its production. Workman predicting to be back to full operation in June 2020.
