Rivercrest alum Demilon Brown named GAC Freshman of the Year

Brown had an outstanding first year in the Kelly Green and White. After taking over the starting quarterback role in week five, the Luxora, Arkansas native combined for 1,860 yards of offense rushing for 803 yards and throwing for 1,057. He earned a GAC Player of the Week accolade and a Division II Notable Performer honor. He had a combined 14 touchdowns and registered a quarterback efficiency rating of 149.6, and many of his numbers were highlighted by some big plays throughout the season including both of UAM’s longest plays from the scrimmage in 2019; an 88-yard touchdown pass, and a 74-yard rushing touchdown. For Brown, he becomes UAM’s first GAC Freshman of the Year since the league’s inception in 2011. The last Weevil conference freshman of the year was earned by Scott Buisson in 2007 back when UAM was a member of the Gulf South Conference.