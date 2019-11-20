Tennessee inmate accused of killing prison administrator during 5-day escape appears in court for preliminary hearing

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The man who investigators say escaped from a West Tennessee prison before sexually assaulting and murdering prison administrator Debra Johnson is in a Lauderdale County courtroom Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.
Curtis Watson was serving a 15-year sentence at the time of his escape. He is now charged with first-degree murder, especially aggravated burglary and aggravated sexual battery in connection to Johnson’s death.
Watson was captured five days after his escape.
During Wednesday’s hearing, the courtroom was full of representatives from the Tennessee Department of Corrections and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Family members of Debra Johnson were also present.
Correctional Officer Kenneth Edwards from the West Tennessee State Penitentiary was called to the stand and asked to verify the sign in/out sheet from Aug. 7 showing Watson signed out lawn equipment but never signed back in.
Investigators say Watson escaped the prison on a tractor while he was working as a farm laborer. Edwards said Watson was a mechanic in the prison’s lawnmower shop, which was diagonal to Johnson’s home on prison grounds.
Edwards testified that he took Watson to work duty that morning around 7 a.m. but received a called asking if he knew where the inmate was around 8:30 a.m. Watson was located soon after.
Edwards told the courtroom that Watson was a trusty and didn’t need one-on-one supervision.
Edwards said Watson told him he needed to go to maintenance while riding on a tractor just before the inmate count around 10:30 a.m. He wasn’t present for the inmate count and was then considered an escaped inmate.
Corporal David Shelton, who supervised the work crew, was called to the stand next. He said he saw a golf cart at Johnson’s house around 8:30 a.m. and saw Watson on the same golf cart about half an hour later.
Shelton said Watson told him he was doing work at Johnson’s house. He testified that it wasn’t unusual for Watson to be outside without an escort.
After Watson missed the inmate count, Shelton says he and a TBI agent found a pair of boxers in a trash can at Watson’s workstation in the lawnmower shop on the day of the escape. A box cutter was also missing.
Correctional Officer Austin Jones testified he helped with a search for Watson after the inmate count. He said he’d been told earlier in the day there was difficulty finding Watson for a period of time.
Jones said he was told a tractor was missing. He said it was found about an hour later two miles away in a cotton field off prison grounds.
Jones testified that Watson came into contact with Johnson a week before his escape when Watson visited the lawnmower shop to get air in her tires. They had no verbal exchange while Jones was present but he left before Watson finished filling up the tires.
Jones says cameras at the minimum security center are pointed at the parking lot. He said there are 80 inmates on work assignment but no cameras monitor their movements.
Testimony was suspended for a lunch break. Six other witnesses are expected to testify in the preliminary hearing.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.