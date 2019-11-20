Two arrested after search nets 62 grams of meth

Nearly 62 grams of meth were found during a search of a house north of Luxora, leading to the arrests of two people, according to Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook. (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | November 20, 2019 at 4:43 PM CST - Updated November 20 at 4:43 PM

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A search this week at a Mississippi County house has two people facing a pair of drug charges, according to Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook.

Joe Hinkle, 42, and Britney Adamson, 29, both of Luxora, were arrested Nov. 19 after deputies did a search of a house on East County Road 458, north of Luxora.

Britney Adamson, 29, of Luxora was arrested by Mississippi County deputies after a search of a house near Luxora.
Cook said deputies found several bags of meth and several syringes during the search. The bags had 62 grams of meth inside, with a street value of about $2,500.

Hinkle and Adamson were arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joe Hinkle, 42, of Luxora was arrested Nov. 19 after authorities reportedly found 62 grams of meth at a house near Luxora.
A $75,000 bond was set for Hinkle and a $15,000 was set for Adamson by Blytheville District Judge Shannon Langston.

