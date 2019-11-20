Two arrested after search nets 62 grams of meth

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A search this week at a Mississippi County house has two people facing a pair of drug charges, according to Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook.
Joe Hinkle, 42, and Britney Adamson, 29, both of Luxora, were arrested Nov. 19 after deputies did a search of a house on East County Road 458, north of Luxora.
Cook said deputies found several bags of meth and several syringes during the search. The bags had 62 grams of meth inside, with a street value of about $2,500.
Hinkle and Adamson were arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A $75,000 bond was set for Hinkle and a $15,000 was set for Adamson by Blytheville District Judge Shannon Langston.
