Vehicle hits Entergy equipment cutting power to 675 customers
Entergy Arkansas' outage map shows the areas that have lost power after a crash. (Source: Entergy Arkansas)
By Jorge Quiquivix | November 20, 2019 at 3:45 PM CST - Updated November 20 at 3:45 PM

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - At least 675 Entergy Arkansas customers in Independence County lost power Wednesday afternoon, according to the company’s outage map.

The outage was first reported around 2:30 p.m. in the Batesville area.

The map shows areas from Highway 167 to Lyon College and East Main Street to the White River Medical Center area affected by the outage.

Entergy said a vehicle hit their equipment, but couldn't elaborate on that.

They have a crew working on the outage and hope to have it restored by 4 p.m.

