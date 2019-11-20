Vehicle hits Entergy equipment cutting power to 675 customers

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - At least 675 Entergy Arkansas customers in Independence County lost power Wednesday afternoon, according to the company’s outage map.
The outage was first reported around 2:30 p.m. in the Batesville area.
The map shows areas from Highway 167 to Lyon College and East Main Street to the White River Medical Center area affected by the outage.
Entergy said a vehicle hit their equipment, but couldn't elaborate on that.
They have a crew working on the outage and hope to have it restored by 4 p.m.
