WalletHub’s best stores for Black Friday

WalletHub’s best stores for Black Friday
WalletHub released its report on 2019′s best stores for Black Friday. (Source: File video from Oasis)
By Amber Ruch | November 20, 2019 at 11:11 AM CST - Updated November 20 at 11:19 AM

(KFVS) - WalletHub released its report on 2019′s best stores for Black Friday.

According to the personal-finance website, it surveyed nearly 8,000 deals from 29 of the biggest U.S. retailers to find the stores offering the biggest discounts.

You can click here to read the full report.

WalletHub reported Stage has the highest overall discount rate at 69.83 percent, while Ace Hardware has the lowest at 11.77 percent.

The overall average discount for Black Friday is 40 percent.

Some retailers offering better deals in certain product categories.

Apparel & Accessories

  1. Meijer - 64.54%
  2. JCPenney - 58.87%
  3. Bealls Florida - 58.28%
  4. Sears - 57.83%
  5. Stage - 56.36%

Computers & Phones

  1. JCPenney - 53.10%
  2. Lenovo - 38.53%
  3. HP - 37.47%
  4. Belk - 35.36%
  5. Office Depot and OfficeMax - 34.68%

Consumer Electronics

  1. Fred Meyer - 52.28%
  2. JCPenney - 47.39%
  3. Belk - 41.86%
  4. Kohl’s - 41.63%
  5. BJ’s - 38.87%

Toys

  1. JCPenney - 46.39%
  2. Kmart - 44.10%
  3. Kohl’s - 43.40%
  4. Belk - 42.24%
  5. Meijer - 41.29%

Jewelry

  1. Belk - 71.73%
  2. Kohl’s - 70.19%
  3. JCPenney - 61.16%
  4. Macy’s - 48.68%
  5. Amazon - 19.06%

Books, Movies & Music

  1. Walmart - 73.18%
  2. Best Buy - 57.04%
  3. Kohl’s - 32.68%
  4. Amazon - 30.95%
  5. Target - 15.13%

Video Games (Software Only)

  1. Walmart - 51.08%
  2. Target - 48.17%
  3. Best Buy - 46.27%
  4. Meijer - 33.53%

All Other Product Categories

  1. Stage - 75.21%
  2. Bealls Florida - 69.34%
  3. JCPenney - 63.78%
  4. Kohl’s - 63.46%
  5. Belk - 59.39%

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.