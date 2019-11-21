Arkansas State men’s basketball rallies from 17 down to beat Colorado State

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KAIT) - Arkansas State trailed by 17 in the 2nd half. The final 16 minutes would be a memorable one for the scarlet and black.
Marquis Eaton’s three pointer with 21 seconds left would give the Red Wolves the lead for good. The Jonesboro High alum had 18 pts in a 80-78 victory Wednesday night. True freshman Caleb Fields led A-State with 22 pts, Jerry Johnson had 15, Christian Willis 13.
What made the comeback all the more remarkable was the foul disparity (26 to 16). Three Red Wolves fouled out. Mike Balado’s crew were red hot outside the arc, draining 13 of 20 three-pointers. Colorado State had a chance to tie in the final seconds but Fields swatted the ball away as time ran out.
Arkansas State is off to a 5-1 start for the first time since the 2016-17 season. The Red Wolves next game is Saturday, November 30th at home against Stephen F. Austin. Tipoff is at 4:00pm at First National Bank Arena.
