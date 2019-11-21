Man charged in connection to Teresa Butler cold case

Melvin Ray Hufford was charged in connection to the Teresa Butler cold case. (Source: New Madrid County Sheriff's Office))
By Kathy Sweeney | November 21, 2019 at 3:54 PM CST - Updated November 21 at 4:12 PM

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - New Madrid County authorities made an arrest in the Teresa Butler case.

Melvin Ray Hufford, 42, of Tallapoosa, Mo., was charged with first-degree manslaughter and tampering with evidence.

He’s accused of injecting Butler with methamphetamine the night she died, wrapping her body in a tarp and taking it out of the house, then stealing some items from the home in an attempt to make it look like the Butlers had been robbed.

Authorities have called Hufford a person of interest in the case from the very beginning.

Teresa Butler, a 35-year-old mother, went missing from her home in Risco, Mo. in January 2006.

Teresa Butler went missing from Risco, Missouri, on Jan. 25, 2006.
On May 20, 2019, investigators looked for possible evidence in a home 4 miles south of Risco.

When we profiled Teresa’s case on Heartland Unsolved in March 2017, we learned police had identified and interviewed a suspect.

We also learned about the discovery of a camcorder, allegedly stolen from the Butler home the night Teresa went missing and then used in a drug deal. Investigators believed more than one person was inside the Butler home before Teresa vanished.

