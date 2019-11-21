Bill seeks to fix teacher shortage in rural areas around the country

WASHINGTON (KAIT/GRAY DC) - A United States senator is working on a plan to help alleviate the shortage of teachers in his state and around the country with a new bill in Congress.
According to Gray News, Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) is sponsoring the Classrooms Reflecting Communities Act. Jones recently spent time talking with educators and others about the issue in Alabama, noting that nearly 1,700 teachers in grades 7-12 were not certifed to teach English, math, social studies, science or special education classes where they were assigned.
Under the bill, a partnership will be created for a grant to allow students to have options to become teachers.
Jones said the opportunity will help children as well as rural schools.
“So teachers could get summer stipends, they could get extra training, they could get money for supplies. Those are just some of the areas that we’re trying to supplement with a federal government budget,” Jones said.
