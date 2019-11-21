Cities work together to bring double the Christmas cheer to parade

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A pair of Lawrence County cities will be working together this year to try and spread a little extra Christmas cheer.
In just a couple of weeks, Hoxie and Walnut Ridge will be getting ready for their first ever combined Christmas parade.
Traditionally, each town holds a separate, smaller parade, but this year, they decided to come together to create a “Mile of Smiles" packed with Christmas spirit.
John Dulaney is helping put the parade together, he said they already have a lot of involvement from Hoxie and Walnut Ridge.
They want to see that involvement spread throughout the area.
“We’re hoping that in the future this will be a parade that citizens from all over the county, all over northeast Arkansas are would want to come and watch,” said Dulaney.
The parade will be at 6 p.m. December 5, and will start at Free Street in Walnut Ridge and end at the railroad crossing in Hoxie.
The parade will have everything from floats to inflatables.
Dulaney also said if you want to participate, but don’t want to enter an entire float, you can decorate your golf cart or side-by-side and enter it into the parade.
Dulaney also mentioned the Williams Baptist University wrestling team will be there to help deliver letters to Santa by pulling a diesel truck and trailer all the way through the parade and to the post office.
If you’re wanting to participate in the parade, they’re hoping to have everyone signed up by 4 p.m., December 2.
You can pick up a participant entry form at either the Hoxie or Walnut Ridge City Hall.
