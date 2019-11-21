FFN Playoffs Week 2 Preview: Osceola

Friday marks another playoff edition of Football Friday Night. We’ll have highlights of several postseason games around Arkansas.
Osceola looks to put up another sign, they’re primed to be on the warpath again to War Memorial. The Seminoles have ripped off 9 straight wins and another 3A-3 title. Greenland comes to town on Friday.
It’s one of 12 highlights we’ll bring your way Friday on FFN. It airs at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.
Football Friday Night (11/22/19)
6A Quarterfinals: Jonesboro at Benton
6A Quarterfinals: Pine Bluff at Searcy
6A Quarterfinals: Lake Hamilton at West Memphis
5A Quarterfinals: Wynne at Little Rock Christian
4A 2nd Round: Hamburg at Westside
4A 2nd Round: Pocahontas at Shiloh Christian
3A 2nd Round: Greenland at Osceola
3A 2nd Round: Newport at Harding Academy
3A 2nd Round: Hoxie at Booneville
3A 2nd Round: Melbourne at Glen Rose
2A 2nd Round: Parkers Chapel at Salem
2A 2nd Round: Earle at Hazen
