First Community Bank Wonderland Rink set to open Friday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An annual event that has quickly became a holiday tradition in downtown Jonesboro will begin Friday and will be open this holiday season.
The First Community Bank Wonderland Rink, at 215 West Monroe Ave., is a 2,100-square-foot synthetic ice surface and gives people an opportunity to travel downtown, skate and have fun.
First Community Bank Market President Allen Williams said the rink, which will be open until Jan. 5, provides a situation for families and people to enjoy.
“Downtown has always been a special place for my family and I. The First Community Bank Wonderland Rink will hopefully promote tourism and make everyone want to come and experience what Jonesboro has to offer,” Williams said.
The admission to the rink is $5, which covers unlimited skating for 45 minutes and a free skate rental. However, people can bring their own skates.
The rink will be open Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Anyone interested in renting the rink for groups or parties can call the Jonesboro Parks and Recreation office at 870-933-4604.
