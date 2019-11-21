Gr8 Job: Mountain Home K9 Harmon receives body armor donation

Mountain Home Police Department Sgt. Jonathan Griffin and K9 Harmon are pictured. Harmon received a donation for body armor from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. (Source: Mountain Home Police Department Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | November 21, 2019 at 3:51 PM CST - Updated November 21 at 3:51 PM

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - A K9 dog with the Mountain Home Police Department has received a bullet and stab protective vest due to a recent donation.

According to a post on the Mountain Home Police Department Facebook page, Vested Interest in K9′s provided the donation “In memory of K9 Benga, Mountain Home, AR Police Department.”

The Massachusetts-based non-profit group has given nearly $7 million in vests to law enforcement agencies around the country, with the average donation to provide a vest nearly $950.

In the post, Mountain Home police said the donation was appreciated.

“The Mountain Home Police Department appreciates Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. for the donation of body armor to K9 Harmon and supporting K9′s across our country,” the post noted.

