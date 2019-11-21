Heaviest of the Rain Expected Overnight

We were overcast today and with waves of light rain, but the heaviest rainfall is still ahead of us. Tonight, 1-2 inches of rain will fall by sunrise. A few rumbles of thunder are possible with areas of heavier rain. We’ll get a break from the rain around lunch before areas of lighter rain swing through during the evening. For the first weekend of duck hunting, a few sprinkles and showers are possible through 8-9 am Saturday. Clouds take a little longer to clear out, but sun is expected by the end of the day. We stay quiet for the rest of the weekend. A strong system will need to be watched next week for Thanksgiving travel impacts. Rain for us, but winter weather is possible north of Region 8 in Missouri and other Midwest locations.