Hoxie F.D. sees positive change in ISO rating

HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - The work of an area volunteer fire department has created a change in the city’s fire protection ratings, officials said Thursday.
According to a post on the Hoxie Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, the department will have a Class 4 rating starting March 1, 2020.
“The Hoxie Volunteer Fire Department is very proud to announce after months of hard work, we have an official change in our ISO rating,” the post noted.
Typically, a drop in ISO ratings can also impact home insurance rates.
