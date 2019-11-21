Man accused of feigning injury, stealing woman’s van

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas man accused of carjacking a woman who stopped on the side of the road to help him is now behind bars.
The alleged robbery happened around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at northbound on-ramp of Highway 67/167 in White County.
The victim said a man who appeared to be injured stood in the middle of the road and flagged her down, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
When she stopped, the victim said the man forced his way into her van.
The victim jumped out of the vehicle as the suspect, later identified as 37-year-old Blake Gray of Judsonia, got in and sped off.
Officers found the wrecked van about 10 miles away.
Gray, according to the sheriff’s office, was last seen running into a nearby woods.
Officers, with the help of Arkansas State Police, set up a perimeter and conducted an unsuccessful search for Gray.
Investigators found him the next day at a home on East River Street in Searcy.
Sheriff’s deputies, along with the Drug Task Force and Searcy Police Department, arrested Gray on suspicion of robbery.
He’s being held without bond in the White County Detention Center awaiting his first appearance in circuit court on Friday, Nov. 22.
